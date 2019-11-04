Squarespace launches black woman focused content series

Squarespace has teamed up with WePresent to launch a new content series focused on black women entrepreneurs, and how they utilize Squarespace to reach out to their communities.

The four-episode series features Liv Little, CEO, and founder, Gal-dem, Sharmadean Reid MBE, CEO, BeautyStack and founder, WAH Nails and founder, Future Girl Corp, Jade Purple Brown, freelance visual artist, and Holley M. Kholi-Murchison, founder and CEO of Oratory Glory.

Squarespace intends for the stories told in each episode to make space for the black female voice, and inspire future entrepreneurs to follow in their footsteps.

The underrepresentation of women in this space is particularly surprising since "black women entrepreneurs are the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs in the United States," according to Squarespace.

"We’re proud to partner with WePresent for the ‘Make It Real’ series to uplift the stories of four woman-identifying Black Squarespace customers who are using their platform to build community and showcase their work with the world," said Kinjil Mathur, chief marketing officer of Squarespace.