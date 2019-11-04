Sprite's new spot aims to promote inclusivity in Argentina

Sprite and WPP’s Santo launched a film on Saturday for the Pride parade in Argentina, but the content aims to promote inclusivity of all types in the country beyond a single day of LGBTQ+ marches.

The video is part of Sprite’s #YouAreNotAlone (#NoEstasSolo) platform, which focuses on uniting young people on topics relevant to them.

The spot features mothers, fathers, grandparents, kids and friends helping their LGBTQ+ friends and family members get ready for Pride parade. It ends with the line: "Pride: What you feel when someone you love chooses to be free. You’re not alone."

Sprite is hoping that the content will promote greater tolerance of all kinds in Argentinian society.

While Argentina is very progressive in terms of LGBTQ rights, being the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010, the country’s president has been receiving backlash due to his son being a drag queen and a rather famous Instagram influencer.