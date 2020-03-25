Spotify steps in to help artists sidelined by COVID-19

For music artists, being unable to record in a studio or perform a live show has had a sharp impact on their ability to make a living.

Spotify has stepped up to help alleviate some of the loss caused by COVID-19 with a handful of initiatives aimed at supporting the music community.

The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project will recommend verified organizations that offer financial support to those most in need in the music community, and will also see Spotify match contributions dollar for dollar up to $10 million dollars.

Artists will also be able to fundraise directly from their own page.

Spotify’s SoundBetter, Soundtrap, and Anchor platforms will all feature either waived fees or extended free trials so that artists can continue to create- even from home.

The streaming platform has also donated to the CDC directly and made ad space available to government and non-profit organizations in order to disseminate information about COVID-19.