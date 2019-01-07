Spotify partners with Microsoft for Discover Weekly ad launch

Spotify has teamed up with Microsoft for the launch of its first sponsored Discover Weekly spot.

The curated playlist, delivered to Spotify users every Monday based on listening preferences and engagement history, has been unlocked for brands to sponsor a personalized moment end-to-end.

To make this happen, the company pushed the boundaries of its ad infrastructure to support a new scaled experience. Never before have advertisers been able to own the listening experience on Spotify’s free platform.

"Personalization has quickly gone from a nice-to-have to an expected consumer experience that delights audiences and marketers are craving opportunities to be part of it" said Danielle Lee, global head of partner solutions at Spotify.

"Our new Discover Weekly ad experience positions advertisers for success and ensures that our fans are hearing messages that embody the ethos of discovery."

Microsoft’s A.I. campaign, "Empowering Us All," immediately came to mind for a beta launch partner. The spot explores the impact that A.I. will have across many sectors like education, healthcare and philanthropy. It was a natural fit for the A.I.-built playlist.

Erin Bevington, general manager of global media at Microsoft, said: "At Microsoft we are focused on empowering every individual and organization to do more. Our work in A.I. is a central part of that mission to unlock human ingenuity.

"Our partnership with a technology innovator like Spotify offered a way for us to effectively share that message within a personalized entertainment experience powered by A.I."