Spotify and Ancestry collab serves up your music DNA

Family trees are so early 2000s. Now it’s all about discovering your roots with music.

Spotify and Ancestry have teamed up to offer custom playlists generated by user ethnicity. The playlists will feature artists from the same regions as listeners and represent a diverse range of genres.

For example, someone with DNA from Norway will discover artists like Röyksopp and a-ha included in their playlist, while someone with DNA from France will find artists like Stromae and Carla Bruni highlighted.

"We’re always looking for new and innovative ways we can use our technology and resources to help consumers connected to their background in a deeper, more meaningful way," said Vineet Mehra, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Ancestry.

"This first-of-its kind partnership with Spotify offers people a fresh way to explore their heritage through music -- something that is a source of identity, expression and community in cultures across the globe."

The experience launches today. To spread the word about, users of Spotify’s free tier in the U.S. will be served an ad that invites them to check out their MusicalDNA. This is based on the music genres they listen to most and is available on a custom-built microsite. After experiencing this teaser, users will be encouraged to take their own AncestryDNA test and get the highly personalized, custom playlist experience.

"Our users have come to love and expect personalized experiences on Spotify that help them to discover new music and cultures," said Danielle Lee, global head of partner solutions at Spotify.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ancestry as they encourage their audience to explore the soundtrack of their heritage."