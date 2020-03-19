SpongeBob practices mature behavior to combat coronavirus

SpongeBob SquarePants is practicing social distancing.

The Bikini Bottom resident demonstrates caution, including proper handwashing techniques, to prevent the spread of illness in new short-form videos appearing on Nickelodeon cable and digital outlets.

SpongeBob’s social distancing is just one facet of Nickelodeon’s KidsTogether global, cross-platform "prosocial" initiative. It is also part of the greater AloneTogether initiative that was announced by the Ad Council and ViacomCBS earlier this week.

Other Nickelodeon characters also demonstrate hand-washing techniques and exercise breaks to keep the kiddos sane while they are homebound due to school closures. Nick-branded interstitials, in partnership with GoNoodle movement and mindfulness videos, will prompt dance breaks.

Nick Jr., directed at preschoolers, is running "learning moments" covering math, science, literacy and social/emotional development, in conjunction with Noggin, its interactive learning service.

Nickelodeon, based in Hollywood, Calif., will waive subscription fees for its paid Noggin platform for three months, starting next week. Educational content is produced in association with the National Head Start Association and First Book.

A lot of the content has been uploaded to the network’s Nick Helps website.

AloneTogether is the ViacomCBS networks PSA campaign to modify behavior during this time of coronavirus contagion. Its ads will appear on MTV, Comedy Central, CMT and other networks.