Spice giant McCormick & Co calls U.S. media review

McCormick & Co is calling on agencies to pitch for its U.S. media account, Campaign US has learned.

The spice giant is hoping to hold initial meetings with candidates as soon as next week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Universal McCann (UM) is the incumbent. It won the business in September 2015. UM did not return Campaign US’ call for comment.

The news comes just weeks after McCormick appointed Publicis Groupe to handle media and creative duties across Europe, Middle East and Africa regions

Grey took on creative duties following a competitive review last year. It looks after the entire brand portfolio.

Baltimore-based McCormick has not yet responded to a request for comment.