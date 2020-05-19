Specialized Turbo bikes ad pushes climate change message - and even calls out Trump

People around the world have been increasingly choosing to ride bikes over cars, with cycling up this year 50 percent in New York City and 150 percent in Philadelphia compared to 2019.

Specialized bicycles brand is encouraging everyone to switch to two wheels in its new spot that introduces its line of Turbo electric bikes, with climate change playing a key part in the film.

The "Let’s learn to ride again" ad, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, shows all types of cyclists – the mountain bikers and speedy road riders and more. It also highlights how cycling can lower carbon emissions and lead to a cleaner environment. One scene shows the White House in a sea of melting ice with a voiceover that states, "Yes, Donald, it’s a real issue!"

"The idea ‘Learn to ride again’ aims to do exactly that - get people back on bikes. So this campaign celebrates all the benefits of riding Turbo, giving everyone a reason to start riding again, or resurrect the thrill of first learning to ride," said Claire Stokes, copywriter at GS&P.

Most of the footage for the spot was produced before the COVID-19 pandemic and finished during the crisis.

The campaign line "Learn to ride again" was inspired by watching GS&P staffers testing the new Specialized electric bike.

"Watching Rich Silverstein hold the bike seat like a dad as he ushered staff members to test out the product made us realize that we would all indeed have to learn to ride again," said Wes Phelan, creative director at GS&P. "The delight on Rich’s face as he let go of the bike seat and watched his students take off into the distance was priceless."