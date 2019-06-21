Special one-word answers Cannes 2019 edition

The creativity-driven, rose-fueled week of the 2019 Cannes Lions has come to an end, so Campaign US asked some festivalgoers for their insights on this year's event.

Describe Cannes this year in one word.

Richard Oppy, Global Brands VP of AB InBev: Powerful.

Alex Josephson, Head of Global Brand Strategy at Twitter: Contagious.

Mish Fletcher, CMO of Accenture Interactive: Evolving.

Andrew McKechnie, Chief Creative Officer, Verizon: Intersectionality.

Suzanne Powers, Global CSO of McCann Worldgroup: Meaningful.

David Dancer, CMO of MedMen: Limitless.

Anselmo Ramos, Co-Founder of Gut: Courage.

Laura Maness, CEO of Havas New York: Energizing.

Leo Macias, Global Chief Creative Officer, Laundry Service: Inspiring.

Adrian Rossi, Creative Chairman at Grey London: Asldkaksjfbasl (Drunk).