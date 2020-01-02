How Sparks & Honey's new Q platform can help give strategists 'superpowers'

Omnicom’s Sparks & Honey, a technology-based cultural consultancy, has long helped clients drive their businesses by leveraging insights and data, but the company’s new AI-infused Q platform may be a gamechanger for marketers trying to stay ahead of this ever-evolving world.

Q, according to Sparks & Honey can give strategists "superpowers" by providing humans with the ability to do things they simply can’t do on their own, like comb through millions of data pieces dating back to the 1800s and select the most relevant points within seconds. "Most companies are reactive – defending their current market positions without the knowledge or resources to reimagine their industry," said Terry Young, founder and CEO of Sparks & Honey.

Young added: "Seeing around corners isn’t easy, and making the wrong bet is expensive. Companies need a tool that connects them to what’s happening now, gets them ready for what’s next, and helps them blaze a path into the future. Q is the only tool on the market that makes this possible."

Culture is key today, and Q allows agencies and marketers to quantify cultural insights in order to make smarter strategic decisions.

According to a statement from Sparks & Honey on Q: "In the past, clients and agencies have been hamstrung, forced to use backward looking, costly and labor intensive tools and techniques to figure out where culture was headed. Now they don’t. With a simple search, they can not only see the cultural zeitgeist today, but more importantly, they can quantify it."

The quantification means clients and agencies can act on cultural changes in the market right now, rather than chasing after them. Q - named in part for "Q&A" and "Quantum" - essentially lets users peek around corners and predict the future.

"Q is arming our strategy teams across disciplines with invaluable, real-time cultural insights that have never before been deployed at an enterprise level throughout a holding company," said Jonathan Nelson, CEO of Omnicom Digital. "It’s a ‘first’ in the industry, demonstrating Omnicom’s commitment to continually improve and invest in Omni so all of our agencies are empowered to develop future-proof, data-driven ideas for our clients."

The platform took about eight years to develop, with the first four or five years focused on building Sparks & Honey’s proprietary taxonomy. After building its Elements of Culture, which leverages 20 tools and research, the agency created its data science team to quantify that classification system. For the last two years, Sparks & Honey has been expanding on its data sources, optimizing its predictive algorithms and developing ways to analyze that data in visual, compelling ways.

Q is very much a visual platform, which is why Sparks & Honey decided to dive into the remarkably popular trend of Baby Yoda for Campaign US last month.

See below for Q’s five layers on Baby Yoda, as well as its key takeaways about the cultural phenomenon.