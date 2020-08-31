SoundExchange hires Esther-Mireya Tejeda to head marketing and comms

SoundExchange has selected Esther-Mireya Tejeda as chief marketing and communications officer.

Reporting to SoundExchange president and CEO Michael Huppe, Tejeda will oversee the company’s brand strategy and marketing, global communications and PR, industry relations, and public policy groups as well as a team two dozen marketing and communications professionals, multiple partners and agency relationships, according to a SoundExchange statement.

Tejeda was not immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Tejeda was Entercom’s SVP and head of corporate communications and PR. Tejeda joined Entercom four years ago to help structure its first strategic communications practice during its $2.4 billion acquisition of CBS Radio in 2017.

While Entercom conducts a national search for a new head of communications, the company’s CMO Paul Suchman is overseeing the corporate comms team in the interim.

Earlier in her career, Tejeda was director of corporate comms for Univision, manager of PR for PepsiCo, global director of PR for Sovereign Brands and manager of PR and events for Diego North America, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tejeda was a PRWeek Women to Watch honoree in 2019.

SoundExchange is a non-profit collective rights management organization, which has a community of over 200,000 music creators.

