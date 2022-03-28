SOS and Vistar Media partner to monetize femcare vending machines

Woman-owned healthcare company SOS, which distributes feminine care products through smart vending machines, aims to offset the cost of its products through digital out of home ads.

Through a partnership with programmatic out of home exchange Vistar Media, SOS can now allow brands to purchase ad space on its vending machines to reach relevant audiences.

SOS’ vending machines offer personal hygiene items for women through a smart touchscreen display from brands including Cora, First Aid Beauty, Hero Cosmetics and more in sporting arenas and other locations.

Advertisers can tap into SOS’ network of vending machines to reach consumers in a different way while serving a purpose for women when personal needs arise, said Leslie Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Vistar Media.

“Historically, DOOH opportunities in sports arenas are limited because of long-term, high-cost partnerships,” she said. “Programmatic technology allows brands to reach people and easily make their ads available to buyers.”

SOS recently closed a $4.3 million funding round and is looking to expand outside its native Boston to Florida, New York and other states. The company owns seven design patents and aims to revolutionize both the vending machine industry as well as the premium wellness amenity space.

SOS’ ability to provide access to health and wellness products for women on-the-go is a necessity – not a luxury, according to CEO and co-founder Susanna Twarog.

“Companies, even sports arenas, are looking to evolve their spaces for more advertising opportunities to keep up with their audience to deliver an elevated experience—and we are proud to be elevating wellness,” she said. “The modern consumer wants transparency with the brands they interact with. Brands that care about their consumers want to be reached for a high-level and educated experience.”