Sophia the Robot joins #ChooseWomen Wednesday as spokeswoman

Last month, The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) and BBH teamed up to launch the 2019 #ChooseWOMEN campaign, a social movement aimed at getting both men and women to pledge their support for women across all walks of life. Now, the initiative has a spokeswoman onboard to help promote its inaugural #ChooseWOMEN Wednesday event: Sophia the Robot.

Tomorrow, December 4, is the first-ever #ChooseWOMEN Wednesday, which aims to encourage everyone in the country to support women on that day by shopping at women-owned businesses, listening to female musicians, reading books by female authors and more. The Wednesday follows Thanksgiving and falls in line with the spirit of Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday.

Sophia, the most advanced human-like robot, developed by Hanson Robotics, is the first robot innovation ambassador for the U.N. and has appeared on TV shows like the Tonight Show.

"So many fantastic people have come out as ambassadors and supporters of #ChooseWOMEN Wednesday and we wanted to keep the community as inclusive and diverse as possible," said Sarah Watson, chairman of BBH New York and global chief strategy officer at BBH.

Watson added: "The more we work with Sophia and her team, the more fascinating and important we see the dimensions she brings to the whole question of gender equality – the terrible under-representation of women in the field of STEM, the role of technology in addressing gender imbalance in society, the importance of diverse voices in creating AI and robots that truly reflect and serve all of humanity."

As part of tomorrow’s event, anytime anyone uses #ChooseWOMEN on social media, WEDO will donate $1, up to $100,000, to fund impoverished women with microloans to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.

At 3pm today at the W Hotel in Miami, WEDO Founder and CEO Wendy Diamond is interviewing Sophia and Hanson Robotics Board Director David to hear why Sophia agreed to support #ChooseWOMEN.

‘This year's campaign is conceived as the grassroots pilot that sets the foundation for future years - we have zero budget and no corporate sponsors, but we want to prove out the idea so we can go bigger in the future," said Watson. "Sophia and her team have been fantastic supporters of #ChooseWOMEN and our goals align, we would love this partnership to continue once we've got through this pilot phase."