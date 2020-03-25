'Sometimes what keeps us apart, actually brings us together,' says Kay Jewelers

With coronavirus forcing people to adopt social-distancing and self-quarantining guidelines, the world may seem a bit lonely right now, but Kay Jewelers thinks otherwise.

In a new spot from Zimmerman, the brand highlights caring text messages and social media posts from people to their friends, family members or the world. One text says, "Mom, I can’t visit you now. But I’m thinking of you, always," and a Facebook post that reads: "I know you are in self-quarantine. Left some meals outside your door."

The ad, which is the first from Zimmerman’s new CCO Wade Alger, ends with a powerful line: "Sometimes what keeps us apart, actually brings us together. Stay Safe."

"While most retailers are focused on standing down or showing their logo apart, Kay knows that leading a category means it’s important to stand up… and show how this crazy distance is actually making people closer, and more appreciative of each other in ways that were before unimaginable," said Zimmerman CEO Michael Goldberg.

Kay’s mission, he said, has always been around championing love and gratitude.

Goldberg added: "And while staying home will may flatten the curve, it is love that will carry us through and make us stronger in the end. It is the kindness and connection that love brings between people light amidst the shade. Kay’s mission has always been to champion love and gratitude."