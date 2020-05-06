Society Nine, Berlin Cameron reveal women's boxing shoe named after Greek Goddess

Women’s boxing lifestyle brand Society Nine knows how important physical fitness is in boosting endorphins and improving mental health, which is why the company is introducing Eos, a new shoe to allow their fierce female consumers to fit exercise into their daily routines – both in and out of the ring

The campaign, created by Berlin Cameron, features Farinaz Lari, a world-class athlete and the first Iranian person to win the World Kickboxing Championship.

In addition to revealing the new shoe – named after Eos, the Greek goddess of the dawn – the campaign highlights how boxing and exercise can help people handle their own internal stresses and struggles, know matter how big or small.

"Mental health is a topic that’s super relevant both to myself and Berlin Cameron. As someone who suffers from anxiety, and in light of the extensive research we’ve done to better understand how mental health is taking a toll on women, we really wanted to create space for conversations about this often taboo topic," said Jamie Silverman, creative director at Berlin Cameron.

Silverman added: "It’s been incredibly rewarding working with Society Nine as they continue to create avenues for women combating and facing their mental health realities through exercise. Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight Farinaz’s own daily battle to empower women everywhere to face and fight theirs."

"Our customers have demanded one product the most, and we are thrilled to finally announce it: A fully functioning women’s boxing shoe that can be worn in the gym and the street, and still retain its performance - true to Society Nine's mission of creating beautiful tools and products that don't compromise on performance," said Society Nine Founder Lynn Le.

"This shoe was designed with inspiration from the women of our community who are doing exactly that: Ushering in a new dawn, a new era, of what it means to show the world we are capable of doing anything," added Le. "This shoe is part of your daily armor that transitions from the street, to the ring, and back. We made this shoe to cross into every single part of your life."

In line with Society Nine’s mission around gender equality, an all female lined-up led the commercial’s production crew, including Alberta Poon, Annie Tonsiengsom, Fran Siriphan Bittakis and Eva Moss. The on-set crew was 65 percent black, indigenous or people of color, and 90 percent woman/non-binary identifying people, representing groups that are often underrepresented in film and advertising.