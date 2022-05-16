Social media platforms collaborate to tackle overdose epidemic

A cohort of social media platforms have joined together to publicize a drug abuse awareness campaign organized by the Ad Council, as part of their efforts to tackle the overdose epidemic.

Social media platforms have been linked with growing rates of drug abuse among young people, as they provide an easy avenue for drug traffickers to reach mass audiences.

A report by the UN-backed International Narcotics Control Board in March found increasing evidence of a link between exposure to social media and drug use. These platforms glamorize drug-related negative behavior and boost sales of controlled substances, the report found. This disproportionately affects young people who are the main users of social media platforms, the report stated.

Teens (ages 13 to 18) spent an average of one hour 27 minutes a day using social media in 2021, according to a March survey by Common Sense Media.

The Ad Council has convened tech companies Google, Meta, Snap, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and Reddit to work together to develop and distribute a campaign that will aim to educate teens and young adults about the dangers of using drugs.

The campaign will specifically tackle fentanyl, part of a family of synthetic opioids that were involved in an estimated 66% of overdose deaths in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drug overdose deaths reached a peak of nearly 108,000 in 2021, the CDC reported, an increase of 52% over the previous two years.

The tech platforms, alongside Vice Media, will donate media space and help to develop the campaign content to ensure messages resonate with young adults.

The campaign is being developed pro bono by creative agency Joan and will launch in the summer of 2022.

In the year ahead, Meta’s Creative Shop will build on the fentanyl awareness effort with a campaign focused on informing parents and caregivers about the dangers of fentanyl.

The Ad Council will also work with public health organizations on a campaign that will target adults facing substance use disorders. This campaign is currently in the research phase, according to the nonprofit organization.

Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, said: “There is so much that people don’t know about the substances they are using, including fentanyl, along with their potentially catastrophic effects. Through these new campaigns, the Ad Council is taking on one of the biggest issues facing our nation to bring life saving awareness directly to those who need it.”

The Ad Council said it will devise a strategy to reach communities of color that are disproportionately affected by increases in drug overdoses. It plans to tailor the campaign messaging to address concerns and misconceptions about fentanyl specific to individual communities, and to use digital content creators and influencers to reach different audiences.

Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council, said: “We learned a lot from the success of our COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, namely how we can take on a broader issue like the overdose crisis and create multiple distinct campaigns that focus on unique audiences and touch points. Through this umbrella model, we are able to build the scope, scale, coalition of partners and tailored approach that allows us to build unique efforts for specific audiences, including individual and intersectional Black, Indigenous and other communities of color (BIPOC).”