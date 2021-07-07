Social media and athletic sponsorships will dominate the Olympics

The Olympics are only a few weeks away, and so far, the event has been riddled with challenges. Held in Tokyo this year with limited spectators, the Olympic games have faced controversy on a number of fronts.

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, an official sponsor of the games, has called for its cancellation amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Olympic committee is reconsidering a spectator ban amid the latest outbreak. Plus, Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori was called on to resign for sexist remarks back in February.

For brands, it all means a lot of uncertainty and anxiety about activating around the Olympics this year. But for most, the global spectacle will be too big to pass up.

And despite limited experiential activations or sponsorship opportunities, there are always digital alternatives — and of course, the athletes themselves.

Campaign US readers agree: athletic sponsorships and social media activations will dominate this year’s summer games.