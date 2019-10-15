Soccer fans freak out at a tattooless Sergio Ramos in new Budweiser campaign

A tattooless Sergio Ramos is something soccer fans haven’t seen since he was 13-years-old.

The captain of Real Madrid caused a social media storm when he posted the photo on Instagram recently.

Unbeknownst to fans, it was part of a Budweiser campaign created in partnership with Deutsch.

"I’m very excited to partner with Budweiser, a leading global brand who shares my passion and commitment for the sport of football," Ramos said. "I look forward to sharing my story in a unique way with my fans around the world to inspire them to see that greatness is within all of us, you just need the confidence to step up."

View this post on Instagram ?? #CleanSheet #ad A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on Oct 8, 2019 at 1:10am PDT

Deutsch helped created a 60-second hero spot in which Ramos’ tattoos are revealed on his body.

The "Be A King" initiative is a warrior cry to beer and soccer fans alike to live their dreams.

"Ramos’ tattoos chronicle many of his incredible accomplishments on the pitch," said Dan Kelleher, CCO of Deutsch, NY. "They provided us with a unique and visually compelling way to tell the story of his rise to greatness."

Steve Arkley, Budweiser global VP, added: "Budweiser is proud to celebrate the journey of Sergio Ramos as a king of global football and one of the greatest players of his generation. We’re excited to spotlight his story in such a unique way for football fans worldwide with the ambition of inspiring them to step up and pursue their greatness."