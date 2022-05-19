How Snickers helped Kayvon Thibodeaux to make a fashion statement at the NFL Draft

Campaign: Snickerchief

Company: Mars Wrigley

Agency Partners: BBDO New York(creative); Weber Shandwick (public relations); and additional support from MKTG and the Mars Wrigley in-house social media agency The Hive

Duration: April 27 – May 6, 2022

The NFL Draft has become a place where athletes can showcase their fashion sense, just like actors on the red carpet before the Academy Awards. For example, see the crop top running back Ezekiel Elliott wore to the draft in 2016.

The communications team at Mars Wrigley, maker of the Snickers candy bar, noticed the buzz around the event and decided it would provide a good opportunity for a campaign aimed at preventing young players from committing a “rookie mistake.”

Strategy

Mars launched the rookie mistake campaign in September 2021 with a request for fans to submit a “funny misstep made when you're off your game” on snickersrookiemistakes.com, either through video, photo or writing. NFL player judges then chose the top submission and the winner received two tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The aim of the campaign is to show that “rookie mistakes can be avoided with a satisfying Snickers,” explained Jessica Adelman, Mars VP of corporate affairs and head of global communications.

The NFL Draft provided a good forum for the latest iteration of the campaign, Adelman said, because it has attracted 15 million viewers.

“We believe that the biggest moments deserve the biggest brands, and increasingly, we have seen this NFL Draft experience become a really important fan moment,” Adelman said.

Tactics

BBDO pitched Mars the idea for a “Snickerchief,” a “stylish pocket square that you would put a Snickers in so your NFL Draft prospects could have something on hand so they could avoid any rookie mistakes,” such as tripping on stage or having a phone on silent when a team calls, Adelman said.

To showcase the garment, the company partnered with Kayvon Thibodeaux, a University of Oregon linebacker who the New York Giants drafted with the fifth pick.

Congratulations, @kayvont on getting drafted and looking quite fashionable doing it. Did anyone notice that pocket square? #SNICKERCHIEF #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QrnjOY6ibT — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) April 29, 2022

Mars thought he would be the right spokesperson for the brand because he returned from a sprained ankle and “when he came back, he was hungry,” Adelman said.

Snickers has used the slogan: “You're not you when you're hungry.”

Thibodeaux’s competitive drive caused him to become an All American after the injury.

“It was just clear to us that he would be a great personality that really tied well to the Snickers brand,” said Adelman.

Thibodeaux shared a video of himself unboxing the Snickerchief on social media and a number of Snickerchiefs were also left in the NFL Draft green room in case any additional Draft prospects wanted “to ensure they avoid making rookie mistakes on Draft night,” a statement from Snickers said.

The company also offered fans a chance to win a Snickerchief.

#Sweepstakes @kayvont avoided a Rookie Mistake last night at the #NFLDraft and now you can too with a #SNICKERCHIEF of your own.



Comment below using #SNICKERCHIEF for a chance to win. RULES: https://t.co/LwohPCJ1AC



No Purch Nec. 50 US/DC, 18+ only. Ends 5/6/22. pic.twitter.com/94txzJglWT — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) April 29, 2022

Draft day fit was on point with my #SNICKERCHIEF and avoided any Rookie Mistakes. Head to @SNICKERS Twitter for a chance to win your own #SNICKERCHIEF https://t.co/V6tCwiZGIq — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) May 2, 2022

The winner has not been announced.

Results

Thibodeaux not only turned heads because of the Snickerchief and how high he was drafted but also because the person who announced his selection was 19-year-old Sam Prince, a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient who had a heart condition and received a transplant.

Darren Rovell, a notable sports business analyst who has 2 million Twitter followers and works for The Action Network, tweeted about the Snickerchief; as did other fans and journalists.

The Athletic ranked Thibodeaux as having the second-best style among players at the draft.

“Everyone wanted to talk about the jewels lining the defensive end’s jacket, but let’s keep our focus on the things that matter,” The Athletic reported. “Jewels can’t satiate you when you’re hungry the way Snickers can.”

The Sports Business Journal also mentioned the Snickerchief.

On Twitter, the Snickerchief posts generated more than 800 likes and more than 800 comments. On Instagram, the campaign posts received almost 3,000 likes, and on Facebook, a post received more than 200 likes.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.