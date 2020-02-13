Snapchat takes Sonic on a world tour

Catch Sonic if you can with Snapchat’s new AR filter featuring the beloved game, and soon to be movie character.

Snapchatters will be able to help Sonic in his quest at London’s Tower Bridge, London’s Natural History Museum; the Eiffel Tower in Paris; the Brandenburg Gate in Germany; The Flatiron Building and the Statue of Liberty in New York; and the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

All one has to do is point their phone at each iconic landmark and watch it transform into an obstacle course for the world’s fastest hedgehog.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with Paramount ahead of the release of the much anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will allow users to team up with Sonic to collect as many golden rings as possible (there’s no word on whether or not you’ll get to hear the iconic ring collecting noise).

But what if you live nowhere near any of these iconic landmarks? Snapchat and Paramount have your back with the Sonic AR Face and World Lenses that allow Snapchatters to join along for the ride regardless of where they are. Users will even be able to buy tickets to the movie directly through the filter.

"We are thrilled this campaign marks the first time Tower Bridge has been transformed into a Snapchat Landmarker," Mary Daily, Paramount’s co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution. "As a platform, Snapchat is founded on the idea of creating and sharing with your friends, and it’s exciting that Sonic is able to share his global adventures directly with Snapchatters around the world," she added.