Snap names Doug Frisbie VP of business marketing

Snap Inc. said on Wednesday it has hired Doug Frisbie as VP of business marketing.

Frisbie will begin the new role this week, reporting to CMO Kenny Mitchell, a Snap spokesperson said via email.

Frisbie was not available for comment.

Frisbie will work with marketers, agencies and small and medium-sized businesses to increase consideration and adoption of Snap as an ad platform.

In the new role, he will oversee the company’s global business marketing on initiatives. That will include similar activations to Snap’s first global B2B campaign “Meet the Snapchat Generation,” which highlighted its reach among Gen Z and millennials for an advertiser audience.

Frisbie comes to Snap from Facebook, where he was head of business marketing in North America, leading B2B marketing for Facebook and Instagram in a similar capacity.

Frisbie has also served in marketing roles at Toyota in North America and Leo Burnett.

The role highlights Snap’s desire to make concerted outreach to a business audience of marketers as it grows its user base and establishes its place in the media plan.

Frisbie joins Snap following the company’s Q4 earnings report which saw a 62% year-over-year increase in revenues to $911 million, and a 22% year-over-year increase in monthly active users to 265 million.