Sn-oops: Was Solo Stove’s Snoop Dogg campaign really a flop?

Solo Stove parent Solo Brands is reportedly parting ways with CEO, president and director of the board John Merris after the brand’s “giving up smoke” marketing stunt with rapper Snoop Dogg failed to create a “substantial revenue increase.”

Christopher Metz was named as Merris’ replacement on January 15.

Interim CFO Andrea Tarbox explained that while the company’s “unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which, combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA,” The Daily reported.

She added that there is a “significant opportunity for us to build awareness and that these new campaigns will expand our reach and benefit our brands over the long term.”

As a refresher, Snoop Dogg wrote a cryptic post last November on X about “going smokeless.” Several days later, it was revealed that the cannabis icon had no plans of giving up that kind of smoke. Instead, he said he was Solo Stove’s official “smokesman” in support of the company’s quest to eliminate smoke from backyards.

Part of the partnership included a signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove limited-edition products such as a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire-pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

Some PR and marketing execs are defending the campaign, while others believe Solo Brands made the right move.

Is it fair to say that Solo Stove’s Snoop Dogg campaign was really a flop? Or is it too soon to tell? Take PRWeek’s poll.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.