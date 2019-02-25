Smirnoff's bum bag is the only accessory you need this spring

Innovation at its rawest is this bum bag from Smirnoff Ice.

The Diageo brand has reinvented the 90’s icon with more pouch than ever before.

Created by CP+B Brazil, "the new trend you already know" concept is the basis of the brand’s entire communications strategy, which includes the release of new packaging and the new formula with the original flavor.

"The Smirnoff Ice product was born in the 90s and has remained in vogue to this day," said João Matos, head of marketing for Diageo in Brazil.

"Carnival season is key to the brand, and it’s only natural that we’d make a statement by bringing out another innovation."

The limited-edition fashion statement can be purchased at The Bar.