Sling TV’s new ads star a guinea pig named Beyonce with a $3,000 per diem

A glamorous guinea pig nicknamed Beyoncé is one of the stars of Sling TV’s new campaign.

The Martin Agency created the spots, which continue the comedic, smart-value messaging of the firm’s Slinger campaign, which launched in 2018. But the agency has broadened the humor from cheesy 1970s-style swingers -- actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in those roles -- to cute animals.

One of the new spots in The Smart Choice campaign features 10 such cute animals stealing the show in a shoot that kept people to a pandemic minimum.

In the ads, a dog, parrot, turtle and cat brilliantly convey their indifference when asked by a scientific researcher to choose between cable and Sling TV. They can’t decide, as the stuffy announcer intones, “Well, there were no results because they’re animals. They don’t have a concept of money.”

The ads drive home that joke when Beyoncé, named by Richmond, Virginia-based producer Alex Scheer because her per diem is $3,000, and her sidekick nibble on a stack of $100 bills.

However, Sean Riley, the agency’s SVP and creative director, called out a turtle for being the biggest diva on set. The swine takes a star turn, walking away from the researcher.

“We originally wanted to feature a Great Dane, but when she got on the set she was larger than the couch,” said Riley.

The only person allowed to remove his or her mask on set, while maintaining social distance, was an animal trainer from Georgia who had experience working with each species. This allowed the Martin Agency to keep the set closed.

In addition to Pets, the firm also created Rich People, in which an assemblage of moneyed folk exhibit about as much awareness about living expenses as the animals. A third spot that will break later this month features children to prove the same point.

“All of the spots were shot over three days in mid-June,” said Leslie Evers, director of production at Martin’s SuperJoy production arm. “Our director was 3,000 miles away from the set and talent, live streaming with zero latency. Besides separate staging areas for each talent, we rented extra locations while also running a remote wardrobe session, just to keep the talent and crew separated as much as possible during the shoot.”

The goal of the ads is to convince consumers that paying for cable is a big waste of money and that they should sign up for a one-year price guarantee of $30 a month.

“We see a great opportunity to speak more directly to traditional cable customers who are discontented with their service provider and the price they pay, over $100 a month,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, VP of marketing at Sling TV. “Americans are reevaluating everything they’re spending money on, especially bloated bills like cable.”

The spots will hit cable and broadcast networks including CNN, ESPN, FX, A&E and Viacom Networks.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, media consumption behaviors have shifted along with financial ones, so the brand pivoted to focus more on elevating Sling TV’s value proposition while drafting off of the awareness and brand recognition established over the previous two years,” said Taylor Wiegert, VP and planning director at the Martin Agency