Slack hands global media AOR to Mediahub

Workplace messaging platform Slack has awarded its $40 million media agency of record account to Mediahub after a review, Campaign US has learned.

The account covers all media strategy, planning and buying across channels in North America and Europe, Slacks two largest markets, according to sources familiar with the pitch.

The review was not led by a consultant and it’s not clear who else participated. Mediahub declined to comment on the win.

Slack is looking to ramp up its marketing spend after its service rose to even greater prominence during the pandemic, while many people continue to work from home.

The platform, launched in 2013, has always been a big marketing spender. The company spent $119 million on sales and marketing expenses in Q3, totaling more than half of its $234 million in overall revenue for the quarter.

This year, Slack upped the ante on its marketing strategy as Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace and similar products from other tech giants began to gain steam during the pandemic.

After being acquired by Salesforce for almost $28 billion late last year, Slack is looking to do a big marketing push in Q1, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Slack did not reply to requests to comment.