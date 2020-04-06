Skullcandy's Mood Boost aims to stave off negative thoughts amid COVID-19

If there’s one thing the world needs right now, it’s positive thinking.

Skullcandy’s on the case. Today it launches Mood Boost -- a program designed in response to the growing mental health crisis among Millennials and Generation Z amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The statistics are startling, The World Health Organization reports more than 300 million people suffer from depression worldwide." said Skullcandy Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Klodnicki.

"As we looked to create our new take on moods and music, we wanted to listen carefully to the voices of our core customers. It became very clear that mental health is a critical topic for them. Mood Boost is our way of shining a spotlight on this issue and ways to seek help."

Every month, the initiative will spotlight a positive mood and look to lift our collective spirits through exclusive music artist content, insightful athlete content and limited-edition product/art bundle drops.

She added: "Our younger customers believe that, if they buy from us, we should have a greater responsibility to the issues facing their generation. Mood Boost is an important answer to their request that businesses do good in the world."

A portion of every bundle sale will benefit organization To Write Love on Her Arms to help directly fund treatment and recovery for youth suffering from depression and addiction.

"Music can play a big part in coping with depression and anxiety. Music reminds us that it's okay to feel and it's okay to be honest, and those truths relate directly to mental health," said Jamie Tworkowski, Founder, To Write Love on Her Arms.

"We couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Skullcandy. Our dedication to helping people find hope fits perfectly with their Mood Boost program"

The campaign kicks off on April 7 by celebrating the mood "blissful." For the next 12 months, Skullcandy will explore and spotlight additional moods such as "original," "strong," "hopeful" and "determined."