Skol wants to keep the good times rolling on with cloud seeding campaign

Brewing company Skol is ensuring there’s no rain on the Brazilian Carnival parade in a literal sense, with plans to manipulate the weather before the big event.

The Bond-esque 'Giro na Chuva' (Spin in the Rain) campaign will see Skol, in partnership with GUT, utilizing cloud seeding to induce rainfall in the Cantareira system. This means that once Carnival rolls around, instead of interrupting the festivities, the rain should fall into the Cantareira reservoir.

"It rains every year in São Paulo during the Carnival season and ends up disturbing the street parties," said Pedro Adamy, Skol’s marketing director, "That's why Skol wants to help to ensure sunshine during the festivities and make Carnival as enjoyable as possible for the people of São Paulo."

This weather manipulation technology has been utilized by SABESP (São Paulo Water Company) for over 12 years in order to regulate rain cycles, but according to Skol this will be the first time it will be used in an ad campaign.

The actual science involves 15 to 20 minutes of seeding clouds of one to six kilometers in diameter with particles (freshwater droplets in this case), whereupon rain is encouraged to form and fall.

The rain action will take place from February 21st to 26th in São Paulo (the same time as Carnival). During the event, the brand will produce content on social platforms @Skol - to track the weather in real-time for Carnival-goers in São Paulo.