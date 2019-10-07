Skittles returns with its first Halloween ad in five years

Skittles’ spooky new Halloween ad invokes the occult as it urges you to once again, "Taste the rainbow."

The ad, created by DDB Chicago in partnership with Smuggler Production House, focuses on an exasperated witch and a young man she plans on eating, who she has lured with Skittles.

Things obviously didn’t quite go her way as the young man is revealed to be exceptionally annoying and exceptionally hungry for Skittles.

This leads to her eventually begging the man, who has channeled his inner Napoleon Dynamite and doesn’t seem to be aware of the danger he’s actually in, to leave her alone.

At one point it does forego the usual lightheartedness of a typical Skittles ad and dips into a bit of Blair Witch like horror, complete with dark brooding music, and a monologue about the disappointments of life with the latest tagline reading: "Regret the rainbow," something our witch can definitely relate to.

But the viewer is quickly brought back to a dingy studio apartment with a naked man sitting half-submerged inside an industrial cooking pot of boiling water (not a cauldron) and a raven perched atop the fridge. Hardly the stuff of nightmares.

The absurdist twist on the age-old story of the man-eating witch shows the compelling nature of Skittles and serves as a warning against taking candy from strangers.