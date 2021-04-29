Sizzling bacon attracts 8,000 Clubhouse users

Campaign: Bacon Obsession menu

Company: IHOP

Agency partners: Droga5 (creative), DeVries Global (PR)

Duration: April 13

As part of its campaign to promote the Bacon Obsession menu and launch its new Steakhouse Premium Bacon, IHOP hosted an eight-hour event on Clubhouse to let users listen in on the delicious sound of bacon sizzling.

Strategy

A driving force behind the campaign was bacon as an ultra-sensorial experience, said Liz Hartley, group communications director at Droga5.

“It’s about smell, it’s about sight, it’s about taste,” she said.

Another important factor? “That cooking sound,” said Rob McQueen, creative director at Droga5.

Given the audio potential, the team leaned into the idea of developing a room on Clubhouse dedicated to the beautiful sound of bacon sizzling.

Tactics

To translate the sound of bacon cooking into an audio experience on Clubhouse, the team used two phones: one to stream an eight-hour recording of bacon cooking, and the other to monitor community interactions on the platform.

The Clubhouse event took place on April 13. In the days leading up to it, IHOP ran a number of cryptic social posts about the activation.

Because IHOP was one of the first brands to delve into Clubhouse, “we couldn’t let everyone know about it way ahead of time,” McQueen said.

On April 13, IHOP announced the event across its social channels, inviting users to participate.

Bacon didn’t just get bigger, IT GOT LOUDER. SO LISTEN UP PEOPLE, STEAKHOUSE PREMIUM BACON HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ON CLUBHOUSE. https://t.co/kIqXTDwSsf — IHOP (@IHOP) April 13, 2021

Results

Nearly 8,000 participants joined the room during the course of the eight-hour event. At its peak, the chatroom had 1,700 concurrent listeners. For context, a Clubhouse chat room can hold a maximum 5,000 participants.

On average, users listened to the sound of bacon cooking for five minutes, which was far longer than McQueen anticipated.

“I don’t know the last time you did anything for five minutes,” he said.

For Droga5, the activation’s success bodes well for future brand plays on Clubhouse. At the moment, thought leadership continues to dominate on the platform, but its reach is expanding.

“It’s still defining itself,” Hartley said.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.