Six Flags adds Kraft Heinz to its partner roster

Six Flags and Kraft Heinz announced a multi-year partnership that will go beyond serving Kraft Singles and Heinz ketchup in the theme parks to encompass integrated marketing campaigns, consumer promotions and experiential activations.

The announcement comes as Kraft Heinz revealed it would cut its advertising and media agency partners from 36 to 19, during its fourth-quarter investor call last week. Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Miguel Patricio told analysts the food giant would nonetheless increase the marketing spend by 30 percent, but focus more on flagship brands.

Among the activations to take place at Six Flags regional theme parks and water parks, will be presenting sponsorships of special events by Kraft Heinz brands, product sampling and promotions including exclusive ride times. Kraft Heinz brands will also be incorporated into featured menu items at select dining concessions at the parks.

"Six Flags and Kraft Heinz are two iconic brands dedicated to bringing families together to create memorable experiences centered on food and fun," said Stephanie Borges, vice president of Six Flags’ North America strategic marketing partnerships in a statement. "We will utilize our multi-touchpoint marketing capabilities; both in-park and in-market, to showcase why Kraft Heinz products are America’s favorite."

Six Flags actively markets itself as a bringing "velocity" to other brands and touts its 32 million annual park visitors as a captive audience. In-park digital network, park banners and experiential events, such as food-truck concession areas are just a handful of ways the parks open themselves to brand partners.

"We are very excited to partner with Six Flags and to allow those who visit Six Flags locations to enjoy some of our recognizable products, such as Heinz ketchup and Kraft Singles," said Daniel Haskell, VP of Kraft Heinz US Foodservice.

In 2019, Six Flags forged partnerships with Credit One Bank and Atari announced Six Flags partnerships last year. With Credit One, the park is offering cardholder special benefits along with a co-branded card coming in 2020. Atari introduced Six Flags rides to its RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch theme-park simulation app.