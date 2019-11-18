Sir Kensington launches delectable new food magazine

If you’re hankering for some light afternoon reading, look no further than Sir Kensington’s new food culture magazine.

The Unilever brand’s magazine, aptly named Sandwich, may seem like a tongue-in-cheek campaign aimed at promoting food that pairs well with its signature condiments, but the writing is actually interesting, deep and always on-brand.

The inaugural issue is all about the simple, yet iconic, BLT. It features articles about each ingredient, including a piece about Spain’s tomato festival, why lettuce has been shot into space, and another about female butchers in a field mostly dominated by men.

Quotes such as "the BLT’s ubiquity has made it the subject of perpetual reinterpretation and widespread bastardization over the years," will make you think more deeply about a sandwich than you likely ever have before.

You’ll learn something new and come away hungry after a read through the magazine's quite lengthy articles.

In addition to the thought-provoking and playful pieces, the magazine features elaborate illustrations, and beautifully shot photographs, making the $15 price tag seem all the more worth it.

Look out for Sandwich, coming to a deli storefront near you.