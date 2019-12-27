SingleCare enlists Martin Sheen to tackle skyrocketing drug prices

Sheen, formerly President Bartlet on "The West Wing," is the central focus of SingleCare’s first advertising campaign highlighting how Americans can save money on prescription medication.

"This is a national crisis that must be addressed," said Sheen. "While I am fortunate to have prescription insurance through my union to make my prescriptions affordable, there are millions who aren’t so lucky or whose insurance doesn't cover what they need."

Gaurav Misra, president and CMO of SingleCare, said: "We knew we needed a credible and trustworthy figure to carry our message into people’s living rooms in our first TV campaign. We believe nobody else could do that better than Martin, who’s perhaps as well known for his social and political activism as for his award-winning acting."

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential elections, healthcare has emerged as one of the most pressing issues for voters -- understandably so with skyrocketing costs and one of the most opaque systems on the planet.



SingleCare, which saves customers money on medication through direct contracts with the nation’s largest pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, is seeking to ease some of America's anxiety.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) nearly half of Americans use prescription medicines each month and Kaiser Foundation Research reveals that about a quarter of adults said prescription medications are difficult to afford.

And while the American healthcare system remains in limbo, people can rest easy knowing President Bartlet Bartlet is on the case.

Better him than President Underwood.