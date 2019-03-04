Singer Hunter Hayes joins Ad Council's fights against drunk driving

More than 10,000 people in America died due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2017.

Men were more than four times as likely as women to be the drunk driver in a fatal car crash, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

These alarming stats are the force behind a new campaign from the Ad Council, OMD and singer Hunter Hayes.

"Just like in my song ‘One Shot,’ once you start drinking you don’t always make the best decisions," said Hayes. "That’s why I know my buzzed warning signs. When I see one of these signs, I call a car or a friend instead of getting behind the wheel."

The national "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" campaign calls on young men to recognize their buzzed warning signs and make the decision to not drive after drinking.

PSAs feature Hayes in a relaxed interview setting as he reflects on his personal warning signs.

The drive was created pro bono by media and creative agency OMD Create and produced with production companies Hyfn and Rodeo Show.

Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, said: "Whether or not you’ll drive buzzed is a decision you can only make for yourself—but once you’ve been drinking, your judgment is already impaired. As a young man himself, Hunter is the ideal person to share this message and remind his fans to plan ahead to avoid driving drunk or buzzed."