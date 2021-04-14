Silk shows consumers how almond milk is grown, not made

Plant-based milk brand Silk’s new campaign, “Milk of the Land,” wants to go beyond enticing consumers to try plant-based products by teaching them how they’re made.

More than half of Americans are willing to eat more plant-based foods if they had more information about the environmental impact of such products, according to Silk. The company, which creates oat, soy, cashew and almond milk products, kicked off this transparent approach with the spot, “What is Almondmilk.”

The spot, developed with creative agency Lightning Orchard, shows the process behind turning almonds into almond milk. The 30-second ad, set to a remix of Daft Punk’s “Technologic,” uses lyrics like “grow it,” “scoop it,” “chop it” and “blend it” to unpack the process.

“We felt that by showing not only the land, but also the process, and bringing in a partner like Daft Punk to help us with this with the track, made it not only informative but also entertaining,” Derek Neeley, VP of marketing at Silk parent company Danone, told Campaign US.

“What is Almondmilk” will air across linear TV, online video, social media and digital. The “Milk of the Land” campaign is scheduled to run until the end of 2021.

Silk’s marketing push comes after Danone’s plant-based business grew by 17% in North America in 2020. Plant-based foods account for 10% of Danone’s revenue sales globally and grew 15% in 2020. Almond is Silk’s leading plant-based milk product, followed by oat and soy.

People turned to plant-based beverages during the pandemic as they became more focused on sustainability, according to Neeley. As people warm to plant-based options, Silk is hoping to eliminate confusion over where these products come from.

“It comes from the land, the rain and the soil, except we just cut out the middleman — or in this case, the middle cow,” Neeley said. “ We're looking to make plant-based milk as familiar and bedrock as other things in our lives.”