SickKids Foundation shows emotional journey of being a mom with a sick child

Moms with critically ill children struggle with not only caring for their families, but their sick child, and themselves.

The pandemic added another hurdle to the list.

Despite recommendations to stay home and indoors, these moms couldn’t press pause on their childrens’ care. COVID presented a new set of challenges, including only one parent being allowed to visit their child at a time in the hospital, no visits from other family members and not being able to see other children.

“COVID restrictions took something that's already a traumatic, isolating experience and made it worse,” Kate Torrance, VP of brand strategy and communications at SickKids Foundation, told Campaign US. “It's a difficult time to tell a hard story, but we felt it was important for people to understand the impact of the pandemic on parents of sick kids, and that there is a way they could help.”

The SickKids Foundation collaborated with Cossette on the campaign, “SickKidsMoms VS HardDays,” which features a two-minute short film directed by Mark Zibert and co-written by 10 real-life SickKids moms.

Cossette interviewed these moms on Zoom about their experiences, which inspired the “intimate” and “raw” feel of the film. The spot was directed in a vlog-style format, in a nod to the social media community SickKids moms have created.

“That really gives you something concrete emotionally,” said Jaimes Zentil, executive creative director at Cossette. “You’re going along that journey with some of the parents.”

The film follows a mom vlogging her day-to-day life with her sick son. She chronicles their struggles — like cutting the young boy’s hair before it falls out during chemotherapy, getting sick in the middle of the night and emergency trips to the hospital. The spot ends with some hope as the mom says her son finally had a “great day,” being able to play with his sister.

The campaign supports Get Better Gifts, with items purchased donated in support of The Hospital for Sick Children. Items range from essentials to things that promote healing and recovery through play.

Families with personal experience with sick children often become donors for life, said Torrance. But she hopes the campaign will inspire people from all walks of life to donate.

“These stories are important for people who have been fortunate to have never brought a child to SickKids, or don't even have kids themselves,” she said. “They need to understand

the work that we do, and keep us in their minds.”