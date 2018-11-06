Show your loyal dog some love with The Grinch BarkBox

Everyone can be grouchy at times, but our dogs are there for us even in the worst of times.

A new tongue-in-check social campaign from dog company Bark and Universal suggests that pet owners share a little gesture of love with their furry friends this holiday season – a Grinch BarkBox.

The limited-edition treat box was inspired by Universal and Illumination’s upcoming animated film, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, debuting in theaters nationwide on November 9. In addition to a couple of original Bark toys and treats, the box includes an antlers prop to turn any dog into the The Grinch’s side-kick, Max.

On social, the "I’m Sorry, Dog" initiative features video confessionals of people having real talks with their pups and apologizing for any time they’ve ignored them or not petted them enough. The videos are rolling out on Instagram and YouTube and fans are encouraged to share their own confessionals on social.

Additionally, for every photo posted on social media of a dog wearing one of the Max’s antlers props with the hashtags #MaxForGood and #TheGrinch, Bark will donate $1 to working dogs. The donations will support partners including America's Vet Dogs, Canine Search and Rescue Units affiliated with FEMA Task Forces, Guide Dog Foundation, Pet Partners and United K9 Search and Rescue. The social good effort will run from November 1 through December 20.