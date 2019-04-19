Sherwin-Williams' new device lets you think in color

Wunderman Minneapolis has answered the question that keeps us up at night: How on Earth do you make a paint manufacturing sexy?

With technology.

The agency worked with Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings to launch "Thinking in Color" -- the first user-generated content color spectrum created as an immersive experience.

The team created, from scratch, brain-wave monitoring technology to generate hues based on activity in your noggin. The headset translates brainwave activity in realtime and then visualizes the data into unique colors experiences.

Wunderman Minneapolis Executive Creative Director, EJ McNulty, said: "Wunderman Minneapolis is thrilled to be working with Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings on this unique project. To be able to encourage experience through color and intersect directly into architects’ daily work that has a real impact is something to be truly proud of. Our team has been working diligently to see this come to life."

Architects were brought together to test the gear and get them inspired creatively.

Since its debut, "Thinking in Color" has been creating unique hues from 16 million possibilities, for more than 2,000 participants. These unique experiences helped create the first ever Architect Series from Sherwin-Williams, a twelve-color chip set inspired by the minds of architects.