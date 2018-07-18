Shell's global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus

by Lindsay Stein Added 59 minutes ago
Shell's 'Make the future' campaign highlighting clean energy initiatives
Shell's 'Make the future' campaign highlighting clean energy initiatives

The global review kicked off in January for creative and media.

Shell has selected VCCP and Dentsu to handle global creative, while Mediacom retained the media business and Omnicom’s Doremus was tapped for b-to-b creative services, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shell, which has reportedly appointed R3 to handle the process, spends an estimated $200m (£142m) on marketing annually.

In January, Shell sent RFIs to select media and creative agencies and holding companies. The company had previously worked with JWT on creative for more than two decades. Mediacom has also had a longstanding relationship with Shell.

With the new team in place, Shell’s roster of agencies went from being WPP-focused to including four holding companies.

The review was handled by R3, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Representatives from Shell, R3, JWT and the winning agencies were not immediately available for comment.

In December, Shell launched the latest phase of its "#makethefuture" campaign in the form of a music video featuring five pop stars to represent clean energy initiatives.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us