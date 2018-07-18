Shell's global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus

Shell has selected VCCP and Dentsu to handle global creative, while Mediacom retained the media business and Omnicom’s Doremus was tapped for b-to-b creative services, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shell, which has reportedly appointed R3 to handle the process, spends an estimated $200m (£142m) on marketing annually.

In January, Shell sent RFIs to select media and creative agencies and holding companies. The company had previously worked with JWT on creative for more than two decades. Mediacom has also had a longstanding relationship with Shell.

With the new team in place, Shell’s roster of agencies went from being WPP-focused to including four holding companies.

The review was handled by R3, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Representatives from Shell, R3, JWT and the winning agencies were not immediately available for comment.

In December, Shell launched the latest phase of its "#makethefuture" campaign in the form of a music video featuring five pop stars to represent clean energy initiatives.