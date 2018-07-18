Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus

Shell's 'Make the future' campaign highlighting clean energy initiatives
The global review kicked off in January for creative and media.

Shell is expected to select VCCP and Dentsu to handle global creative, while Mediacom will retain the media business and Omnicom’s Doremus will handle b-to-b creative services, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A representative from Shell said the process is still underway and an official decision has not yet been made.

Shell, which has reportedly appointed R3 to handle the process, spends an estimated $200m (£142m) on marketing annually.

WPP's Geometry, Mirum and H&K are also expected to work on parts of the Shell business going forward. 

In January, Shell sent RFIs to select media and creative agencies and holding companies. The company had previously worked with JWT on creative for more than two decades. Mediacom has also had a longstanding relationship with Shell.

With the new team in place, Shell’s roster of agencies went from being WPP-focused to including four holding companies.

The review was handled by R3, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Representatives from R3, JWT and the agencies that are set to win the business were not immediately available for comment.

In December, Shell launched the latest phase of its "#makethefuture" campaign in the form of a music video featuring five pop stars to represent clean energy initiatives.

Update: This story has been updated to clarify that the agencies named are "expected to win" the business, according to sources close to the matter. It also was updated to include that several WPP agencies are expected to work on piece of the business.

