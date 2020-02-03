She Runs It powers onto West Coast

She Runs It has officially landed on the West Coast.

The non-profit, formerly Advertising Women of New York (AWNY) before it changed label in 2016 and expanded to Chicago, has thousands of members who help propel more women into leadership roles.

The West Coast presence was shaped by a task force of marketing, media and tech execs from companies including Adobe, Bloomberg, CBS, Facebook, Google, Intel, NBCU, Verizon Media, Visa, Teads and Twitter, as well as several advertising agencies such as Digitas, Heat, Mindshare and RGA.

"Our mission is to pave the way for women to lead, so we provide programs and events that help them build their networks, develop leadership skills, and learn from other women and men who have achieved success," said Lynn Branigan, CEO and President of She Runs It.

"It has always been our intention to develop programming that meets the unique needs of the communities we serve, and this task force was instrumental in helping us design an itinerary that is relevant to the West Coast industry."

One of the first such programs is She Runs It’s Fearless Voices event, which will be hosted at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on March 5. It will feature Jacki Kelley, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network Americas; Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Golden State Warriors; Dana Anderson, Chief Innovation Officer of MediaLink; Sarah Kay, award-winning spoken word poet and actor, plus many others.

"Because we are a 501c3 organization, the work of She Runs It is made possible by forward-thinking, passionately inclusive companies and sponsors who contribute financially to our mission," said Branigan. "We currently have about 35 corporate alliance partners who are investing in the future of their female (and male) employees. We are already talking to several West Coast companies who want to make our programs, initiatives and events available to their teams."