She Runs It offers grants to pay off student loan debt for 17 women

Seventeen women in marketing, media and technology can breathe a bit easier in advance of May 1, when borrowers of federal student loans must again start making payments.

That’s because She Runs It, a nonprofit that aims to promote women in those fields, has awarded grants of up to $10,000 to each woman to help pay off education loan debt.

The organization is providing the funding because more women than men have college degrees, and therefore hold two-thirds of the outstanding loan debt in the United States, according to a study from the American Association of University Women.

As a result, women often leave these industries to take higher paying jobs to repay the loans, Lynn Branigan, president and CEO of She Runs It, said.

“We wanted to do our part to support those women as an organization whose mission is to pave the way for more women to lead at each stage of their career,” she said.

New York-based She Runs It launched the loan assistance program in 2012 and has awarded more than $1 million to 113 women since, according to the group.

The latest round of funding could prove especially helpful as the federal government prepares to lift a moratorium on student loan debt repayment that has been in place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“One thing I noticed is the anxiety women feel that they have to restart payments soon,” said Branigan.

For the first time, the organization is requiring that applicants have been members of She Runs It for at least one year because “we think of this as a retention tool for our industry and wanted people who were a little more experienced,” Branigan said. Applications were reviewed by a panel of independent judges.

One recipient, Dominique Galipo, coordinator of ad sales strategy at Paramount, said in a press statement: “On my journey to financial comfort and confidence, paying off these loans is at the top of the list. Simply put, my loans are weighing me down. I have new projects I want to start, goals I want to accomplish, and I feel that my loans are delaying any progress I can make towards them. For the past few years, I have been paying as much down as I comfortably can, and this financial relief would provide that — some relief.”

The organization selected Galipo because “she has been a committed member of She Runs It for a couple years now, so we know her really well. She has always been a great contributor,” Brangian said.

The organization will honor the women on March 8, International Women’s Day, at a virtual event. The recipients will also network and work together on a project throughout 2022.

Other recipients include: