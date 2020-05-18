Share the '#JoyGivers' and Lay's will donate $50 to Feeding America

It’s simple, really: Celebrate the random acts of kindness and joy people are sharing online, and help feed those less fortunate.

Lays is donating $50 to Feeding America for every post carrying the hashtag "#JoyGivers."

The drive, created in partnership with David&Goliath, will see up to $1 million given to the cause for every social share carrying the warrior cry between May 15 and July 12.

Part of the ad proclaims: "We all know someone who brings us joy when we need it most. Through smiles. Laughter. And the totally unexpected. At Lay’s, we call them JoyGivers. And we’re here to celebrate them. So help us find the JoyGivers in your community. They’re everywhere. And they’re everything that we need right now. Share their stories using ‘#JoyGivers.’ For every post, Lay’s will donate $50 to Feeding America. Up to $1 million."

The spot debuted on Good Morning America last Friday morning, and will air during the finale of "The Voice" on NBC, which Lay’s has been partnering with all season for a fan sweepstakes and three limited-edition flavors: Crispy Taco, Wavy Fried Green Tomato, and Hot Sauce.