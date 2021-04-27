Shapermint is hiring its first chief mom officer

The pandemic has been detrimental to women in the workforce, with more than three million women losing their jobs in the past year.

Shapermint wants to help by scouting its first-ever chief mom officer. The part-time, remote, paid position is designed for moms and mother figures, which account for 80% of Shapermint’s customer base.

“We didn't want to do a surface level campaign,” Siobhán Lonergan, Shapermint chief brand officer, told Campaign US. “We wanted to do something that would be useful.”

The hybrid position will be “part advisor, part content creator and part ambassador,” for the DTC intimates brand, helping the company with product innovation, market research and content creation. The chief mom officer will work on Shapermint’s social media platforms to bridge a gap between the brand and this audience.

“We want to integrate a mom’s set of eyes and ears to see how we can grow that community,” Lonergan said. “What are the specific insights from a mom that could help really emulate our values, in terms of body positivity and bringing confidence to women?”

Shapermint is looking for mothers or mother figures with a social media presence, public speaking experience, an understanding of how to generate original content and knowledge of the industry. The brand will promote the position across its social media channels, and interested applicants can apply here.

Shapermint’s team will review the applications and interview candidates.

“Moms have worn so many hats beyond being the primary caregiver, to being the coach and math tutor,” Lonergan said. “They haven't had much time to think about themselves. I would love to have that perspective in our language, initiatives and campaigns.”

Shapermint has thrived during the pandemic as e-commerce sales have boomed. The digital shapewear brand, which launched in 2018, gained a 20.4% share of the U.S. women’s shapewear market in the past year by November 2020, according to market research firm NPD.