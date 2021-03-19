Shake Shack rolls out in-app nationwide delivery with Uber Eats

Shake Shack fans now have an easier way to pick up a burger with a side of crinkle fries.

The burger chain is launching a national in-app delivery service through an exclusive partnership with Uber Eats, which also offers Shake Shack deliveries.

The iOS Shake Shack app offers a $0.99 flat delivery fee, and no fee for orders over $35. Users can track their orders in real time through the app.

Shake Shack also offers online ordering and delivery on its website, and food pickup through walk-up and drive-up windows, curbside pickup and in-store pickup shelves.

In celebration of the launch, Shake Shack is giving away free fries with every delivery order through the Shack app through March 31 with promo code “GIMME.”

To promote the launch, Shake Shack is running a national digital campaign with a series of video shorts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In one spot, a busy dad orders delivery for his child, who happily digs in.

“We wanted to emphasize all the places that folks get Shake Shack, especially in light of the pandemic,” Jay Livingston, chief marketing officer at Shake Shack, told Campaign US. “Some are working from home, some are juggling children with household work. But, everybody has this common love for great, fun food. The idea is to really emphasize, ‘This is another way to get it where you want it, on your terms.’”

Shake Shack’s in-app delivery option comes after a revenue surge during the pandemic, when digital sales made up nearly 60% of total sales in the fourth quarter. The restaurant chain’s app and web sales also grew 3.5 times year-over-year.

More customers are also testing the digital waters, with 2 million first-time purchasers ordering online since March 2020.

The swift shift to digital was a challenge for Shake Shake, which promptly rose to the occasion.

“We really doubled down on digital when COVID broke out,” Livingston said. “We sped up all of our capabilities in both the app, the web, our delivery partners [Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub] and our restaurants. This campaign getting up and running for delivery straight from the app was a big challenge at the speed we needed to do it.”

Shake Shack will continue to add more accessible options for customers, including delivery in the Android Shack app and other contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, later this year.

But Livingston sees in-person dining making a comeback in the future, and Shake Shack is planning accordingly. The chain is working on a series of “fun digital tools” to welcome customers back, such as digital screens and the ability to order ahead on the Shack app with more personalized features.

But, the pandemic has permanently altered the way people consume food.

“Delivery is here to stay, and guests are going to expect more convenience than ever,” Livingston said. “The percentage of delivery [may] go down, but I still think that a lot of folks have gotten used to that convenience and are going to continue to want it. We have to make it work as well as possible.”