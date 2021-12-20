Shake Shack offers free fries to holiday travelers facing flight delays

Holiday travelers stuck at the airport this year due to a delayed flight need not fear. Shake Shack will save the holiday cheer with free french fries.

From December 22 to December 24, travelers departing from JFK airport in New York can get free fries in one of Shake Shack’s two airport locations if their flight is delayed or canceled, the burger chain said Monday.

Travelers in Terminal 4 need only show proof of delay or cancellation on their mobile device to claim a box of Shake Shack’s classic crispy crinkle cut fries.

Travelers at other U.S. airports can receive free fry vouchers if they post a selfie in front of their departure gate showing delays or cancellations and tag Shake Shack on Instagram.

The campaign aims to provide a bit of cheer during what for many people can be a stressful time, said Shake Shack CMO Jack Livingston.

“At Shake Shack, we have always been focused on creating uplifting experiences for our guests,” he said in a press release. “We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday – the airport.”

To promote the campaign, created by integrated creative and PR agency Confidant, Shake Shack released a promo video with New York-based a cappella group GroundStone performing a Shake Shack version of “Jingle Bells.”

The fast-food brand will follow up with another video capturing the reaction of airport travelers at JFK on December 22 when they find out they scored free fries.

Shake Shack’s “Can’t Fly? Have a Fry” series could return at other Shake Shack airport locations in 2022. Shake Shack is currently at 21 airport locations around the world, including 14 in the U.S.