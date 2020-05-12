Shake Shack hires Circus Maximus to create social media content series

Shake Shack, which shifted to a delivery and pick-up model last month, is working with Circus Maximus on a social media content series to stay connected and bring value to its consumers while stay-at-home orders remain in place.

The "Shake Shack at Your Shack" series will include weekly cook-along episodes featuring Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati and Executive Chef John Karangis as they use the brand’s core ingredients. Rosati and Karangis will include off-the-menu recipes for fans, as well as their own cooking tips, to help everyone who is adapting to making more meals at home.

The first episode is up on Shake Shack’s Instagram, Twiter and Facebook pages.

Our new cooking-along series, Shake Shack at Your Shack, is here! In our first episode, our Culinary Director is teaching you how to make our classic cheese sauce at home. Trust us... you’ll want to drizzle this fan favorite on everything! #ShakeShack #AtYourShack pic.twitter.com/yNqmRdXMOI — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 11, 2020

In addition to the cooking series, Circus Maximus is helping Shake Shack with its social content strategy as the brand looks to respond to changing consumer needs.

"We had initially engaged with Circus Maximus for a completely different product launch campaign, but things changed nearly overnight," said Jay Livingston, CMO of Shake Shack, in a statement. "We’re grateful for the agency’s ability to pivot quickly and help us deliver content that supports our changing business needs."

Circus Maximus Founder and Chief Creative Officer Ryan Kutscher said the agency strongly believes in building, strengthening and optimizing brands for the long-term.

"Shake Shack is a fantastic and beloved brand that will weather this storm, and emerging stronger on the other side means the business requires some agility in their immediate marketing approach," he added. "We’re excited to partner in this crucial time to help their business through this change."