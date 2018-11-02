Have sex and save lives with Durex (RED) condoms

Sex has never been more satisfying.

Durex has joined forces with (RED) to create a special-edition condom as part of a drive to save lives.

The non-profit, which raises funds through iconic brand partnerships to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa, helped Durex create a red condom available on Monday via Amazon or at select retailers including Target.

A total of $0.84 cents of every 42-count pack and $0.35 cents of every 12-count pack is donated directly to a program in South Africa, where 7.2 million people are currently living with HIV.

"This meaningful partnership between Durex and (RED) stands for the responsibility we all have, as individuals and organizations, to join the fight against HIV and AIDS around the world," said Nadja Körner, marketing director for sexual wellbeing at RB, the makers of Durex.

"We want our consumers to feel empowered to take action and quite literally have sex and save lives through the purchase of the new Durex RED condom."

The program, called Keeping Girls in School, aims to reduce new HIV infections and pregnancies among young women through encouraging girls to stay in educational programs and improving access to sexual health and reproductive services.

Celebrities are joining the movement, including Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Emmy Award-winning actor Thandie Newton, Broadway star Javier Muñoz, comedian, singer and actor Phoebe Robinson, influencer and activist Tyler Oakley, singer, rapper and actor Jacob Latimore, and actor Christian Navarro, in a provocative short film, which encourages viewers to show their support by sharing online using #HaveSexSaveLives.

"It is exhilarating for (RED) to partner with a global brand like Durex in such a provocative, inspiring and creative way," said Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED).

"In addition to millions of dollars to the Global Fund, there is brilliance and beauty in a (RED) partner product that saves lives in more ways than one. Thank you to all at Durex for bringing this important campaign to people and places all around the world."