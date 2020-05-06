Sex ed YouTube series Amaze reminds parents that little kids have big questions

Before the days of social distancing and homeschooling caused by COVID-19, many parents relied on teachers to explain the birds and the bees to their kids. But now, as screen time continues to increase while children are stuck indoors, more parents are realizing they have to teach sex ed themselves.

That’s where "Time to Talk" comes in – a campaign launched by sex ed YouTube series AMAZE in partnership with Sanctuary Content Director Aaron Ruell and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

The initiative, which launches in time for May’s #SexEdForAll month, reminds parents that their little kids have big (and sometimes uncomfortable) questions.

In one spot, named "Boner," a young girl asks her father a question he doesn’t expect at the kitchen table: "If boys get a boner, what do girls get?"

Another spot shows a father cutting his son's hair while being asked, "Hey dad, do you masturbate?"

"During this pandemic, parents have a lot of extra time to spend with their kids," said David Spradlin, art director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners. "Hopefully, this will inspire some good conversations."

In addition to the commercials, AMAZE teamed up with Melissa Pintor Carnagey of Sex Positive Families to create the #AskableParent Guide to Porn, which features content around online pornography for parents as well as conversation starters to encourage healthy communication with kids about sexual health and development.

"The message of the campaign couldn’t be more clear - talk with your kids or the internet will," said Preston Lee, executive producer and partner of Sanctuary. "I was literally so inspired by the script that I used a moment during a recent drive to have one of these chats. Yeah, it’s awkward, but it’s also important."