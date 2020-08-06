Seven Letter to pitch for Japan's DC embassy

by Thomas Moore Added 6 hours ago

The work includes media relations and digital ad campaigns.

WASHINGTON: Japan’s embassy in Washington, DC, has hired Seven Letter PR to promote tourism in the country and its coronavirus response.

The firm will conduct media outreach and develop advertising campaigns to tout tourism in Japan, as well as to raise awareness of its public health initiatives and COVID-19 response, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act documents filed with the Justice Department.

The scope of work includes communications consulting services, defined as strategic counsel, message and materials development, advertising and media outreach.

Japan will pay Seven Letter $480,000, or $40,000 a month, for the seven-month deal that is set to end on February 28, 2021. It will also pay the firm $200,000 to conduct four two-week digital ad campaigns.

Representatives from Seven Letter and the embassy could not be immediately reached for comment.

