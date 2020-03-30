How Sesame Street is focusing on mental and physical health for families

During the dark days of the coronavirus crisis, who is better to bring a little cheer and knowledge to parents, caregivers and children than Elmo and Cookie Monster?

Sesame Street, in partnership with Ad Council, has expanded its recently launched "Caring for Each Other" initiative with new content for families around mental and physical health.

The animated videos, which span 19 languages and include a variety of Sesame Street characters, include songs and information about how to properly wash hands and sneeze, among other healthy habits. Some of the content also includes activities for caregivers to help inspire learning in math, science, reading and other areas of education.

To reach as many families as possible, the spots are being distributed in the U.S. and global markets with help from partners like HBO, PBS KIDS and local PBS stations, Univision, the Ad Council, YouTube, Sesame Street in Communities partners and international broadcast partners.

Additionally, Sesame Street will continually update its social channels with loving and caring messages to spread virtual happiness to children and families.

"Sesame Street is there for children and families whether it’s a sunny day or a stormy one, and unfortunately many families are facing unprecedented challenges right now," said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior-VP of U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop, in a statement. "Through Caring for Each Other, we’re committed to supporting families for the duration of this crisis and beyond—equipping them with the tools they need to get through this together and look to the future with hope and optimism."